Conservatives Applaud GOP Govs for DEI Crackdowns

A conservative nonprofit organization is planning an advertising campaign to thank Republican governors for cracking down on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The ad, "Opportunity for All: Dismantling DEI," praises Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox for dismantling DEI programs in higher education, the Washington Examiner reported. The ad is from Building America's Future.

DEI initiatives aim to promote inclusion of women, minorities, and other marginalized groups.

"DEI: Diversity, equity, and inclusion. You've heard a lot about it the last few years. It's taking over our schools, our politics — even our financial institutions," the voiceover in the ad states, according to the Examiner. "Coastal liberals are behind it, dividing Americans by race, gender, sexual orientation, you name it. Five Republican governors have rejected DEI, stood up for common sense, and protected our institutions from radical liberal ideology. Thank them for rejecting DEI and keeping their states free."

Florida and Texas were the first states to sign bills into law that banned government funding for DEI efforts in higher education.

"DEI policies directly undermine the values that make this country great — the American belief that hard work and integrity define your success, not your skin color or identity," Katie Miller, senior adviser to Building America's Future, said in a statement. "Building America's Future thanks the Republican Governors who are standing up for common sense and fighting back against the radical left's push for DEI in all parts of our society, and hope more governors will join the fight to dismantle DEI."

The organization had previously run ads targeting the Biden administration over its border policy.