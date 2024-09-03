Molson Coors Latest Company to Drop DEI

Molson Coors Tuesday became the latest major U.S. company to walk away from diversity, equity and inclusion policies, the New York Post reports.

One outspoken man, anti-woke activist Robby Starbuck, is the reason why the brewer of Foster’s and Miller High Life has joined Ford, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson, John Deere and Tractor Supply to drop controversial DEI tactics.

That puts Starbuck's track record at six for six.

“Companies are starting to realize the whole DEI thing has been a house of cards,” Starbuck says. “Somebody just had to press the cards. The majority of CEOs in America are very happy to have an excuse to get rid of this stuff.”

Corporate America embraced DEI after a police officer killed African American George Floyd in 2020 during an arrest.

Conservatives say they are in favor of giving minorities better employment and educational opportunities, but that they against setting unrealistically aggressive quotas for hiring or board memberships when they are antithetical to running a profitable, successful business — or become a form of racism unto themselves.

By publishing scathing exposes on DEI taken to the extreme to his more than 500,000 followers on X — Starbuck is successfully getting companies with divisive DEI policies to abandon their radical ideas.

Starbuck says that’s just the beginning. More than 100 whistleblowers are arming Starbuck with startling details on DEI at scores of other companies, and he’s ready to take them on, too.

Starbuck views DEI as just one manipulative tool of Democrats and left-leaning liberals to transform the United States into a communist or Marxist country.

Make no mistake, Starbuck tells Newsmax, that is their agenda.

"Look no further than Harris' price controls," he says, referring to Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' stated intention to use government fiat to set prices on a number of products, notably groceries.

"DEI, ESG (environmental, social and governance), Big Tech (censorship), and all of the other woke policies are a symptom of this virus — a modern form of communism to force conformity and consolidate power,” Starbuck says. “They know they are not going to get everybody on board, but they can shut everybody up by making it uncomfortable to express what they believe."

On Tuesday, Starbuck announced on X that Molson Coors is “preemptively making changes” to its DEI-based training, and that the company made the decision after he warned them he was about to publish a scathing tell-all.

Ford and Harley-Davidson also averted a Starbuck anti-woke rebuke and call for a customer boycott by denouncing their DEI policies before Starbuck published his findings.