Democrat Representative Wants Biden to 'Pass the Torch'

A Democrat lawmaker says President Joe Biden should not run for reelection.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., appeared Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" and said he wants Biden to end his campaign for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination.

He says his opinion is based on "how people feel" and not based on the 80-year-old president's age.

"I would like to see Joe Biden, a wonderful and remarkable man, pass the torch — cement this extraordinary legacy," Phillips said.

"And by the way, this is not how everybody thinks, but I do believe the majority wants to move on."

Phillips previously called on other Democrats to challenge Biden. He has not committed to running himself.

Robert Kennedy Jr. announced his candidacy for the Democrat nomination but he doesn't satisfy Phillips' idea of an ideal candidate.

"I would like to see a moderate governor, hopefully from the heartland, from one of the four states that Democrats will need, particularly," Phillips said of the ideal challenger.

Phillips suggested Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as potential contenders.

"Joe Biden right now is down 7 points in the four swing states that will decide the next election."

The lawmaker made a point to say he's not suggesting Biden is "not up to a second term," but added that polls show Americans want change and a new Democrat candidate.

"If people aren't willing right now to have that conversation, to have the discussion, and most importantly, to present some alternatives, how in the world are we going to look at these numbers and say everything's OK?" Phillips said.

"But hopes and dreams and prayers, I love them. They don't solve gun violence, they don't give health insurance to Americans, right? And they sure as heck won't change the numbers that I'm seeing right now."

A CNN survey in June, 56% of U.S. adults said they had an unfavorable opinion of Biden, compared to just 32% with a favoring opinion.

An NBC News survey in April showed that 70% of Americans — including 51% of Democrats — think Biden should not seek another term.