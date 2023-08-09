Premise Poll: Trump Beats Biden But DeSantis Will Lose

A Premise poll of registered voters conducted Aug. 2-7 shows former President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden, 42% to 38%, while Biden beats Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 36% to 34%.

The same poll has Trump leading the GOP primary field with 54%, followed by DeSantis with 18%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 7%, former Vice President Mike Pence has 6%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 4%, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., with 4%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, with only 1%.

In a contest between the former president and the Florida governor, Trump is preferred by 66% of voters and DeSantis by 25%, but 9% are not sure.

Asked which political issue mattered most to voters, registered voters ranked the economy, inflation, and climate change as the top three.

Two-thirds of people polled, 66%, said things in the United States are on the wrong track, while 17% said things were generally headed in the right direction, and 15% did not know.

Describing the state of the economy, 52% said it was poor, 30% said fair, and 11% said good.

Asked whether Biden should run for president in 2024, 55% said no and 45% said yes.

The poll results are based on responses from 1,726 registered voters collected via the Premise app.