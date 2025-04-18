WATCH TV LIVE

DCCC Raises $36.9M in First Quarter, Beating GOP

Friday, 18 April 2025 09:59 PM EDT

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Friday that it raised $36.9 million in the first quarter, squeezing past the Republicans' campaign arm by $200,000.

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced earlier this week a haul of $36.7 million in the quarter.

The DCCC raised $16.6 million in March alone to kick off fundraising for the 2026 midterms. The NRCC raised $21.5 million as of March.

"Thanks to the tremendous support from across the country this quarter, it's clear we have the momentum, message, and resources to retake the majority and get the people's house back to the work of improving the lives of everyday Americans," Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in the release. She also serves as DCCC chair.

House Republicans have to defend their slim 220-213  majority in the midterms and will be up against the "structural advantage" of fundraising that Democrats enjoy, according to Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chair of the NRCC.

"They always seem to have just mountains of money. So I think the amount of money the Democrats raise is probably the only thing that really concerns me," Hudson said earlier this month.

The DCCC earlier this month released a list of 35 Republican seats it plans to target in the 2016 midterm elections, including districts Trump won by 18 points in November.

"It's a week after April Fool's Day, but the DCCC is still joking around with this laughable list in a pathetic attempt to distract voters from their party's terrible approval ratings. Voters aren't buying it, and they know Democrats are too extreme, too unpopular, and totally out of touch," said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella.

The NRCC last month released its target list, which includes 26 seats held by Democrats.

