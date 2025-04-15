House Republicans Hit Record Fundraising Quarter

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $21.5 million in March to bring their first quarter fundraising total to a record $36.7 million, the committee announced on Tuesday.

The record-setting fundraising month for the NRCC has given the GOP hope it can maintain its majority and stave off any impeachment efforts a Democrat-led House would most certainly take if they win back the lower chamber.

NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella praised the efforts saying, "The NRCC is on offense and fueled by unstoppable momentum and widespread support. While out of touch House Democrats are fighting amongst themselves, we're charging toward 2026 with unmatched energy, ready to grow our House majority and continue delivering results for the American people."

With the GOP maintaining a razor-thin margin in the House, the Democrats have targeted close to three dozen seats they aim to flip to impede President Donald Trump's agenda. Americans remain divided by party line in support for the president, so the slightest advantage in either direction would tip the balance of power.

Democrats are hoping to capitalize on the anxiety the country is feeling over the economy and aim to paint the efforts of Elon Musk and his DOGE initiative as adding to the chaos. Despite the Republican financial gains, Democrats are so confident in their agenda they are targeting 10 seats Trump won by 10 points or more, including Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.; and Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Suzan DelBene said the GOP's support of the Trump agenda has them back on their heels. "House Republicans are running scared, and they should be. They're tanking the economy, gutting Medicaid, abandoning our veterans and making everything more expensive. In short, they've lost the trust of their constituents, and it's going to cost them the majority."