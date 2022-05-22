Dave Chappelle Attacker Reveals Motive

The Los Angeles man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage said in a New York Post exclusive that he was "triggered" by the comedian's jokes that mentioned LGBTQ and homelessness topics, but insisted he never wanted to harm him.

Speaking to the Post from a jailhouse, Isaiah Lee, who was arrested Thursday on an attempted murder charge, said Chappelle should be more "sensitive" when it comes to certain joke premises.

"I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering," Lee said Saturday. "I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect."

Lee, an aspiring rapper, said while he was attending the May 3 "Netflix is a Joke" show that he expected to have a "good time," but when the comedian began joking about his prior controversies with the LGBTQ community and homelessness, Lee became angry and frustrated.

"I'm also a single dad and my son is 5," said the 23-year-old, who at one point was homeless himself. "It's a struggle, and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it's not a joke."

Lee's breaking point with the show occurred when another comedian, not Chappelle, made a crude joke about pedophilia — which Lee said brought up memories of his own molestation as a teen.

Video of Lee, who was found with a knife in his pocket, shows him charging the stage of the Hollywood Bowl, tackling Chappelle. Lee then ran off before being grabbed by security.

"That was a trans man," Chappelle cracked back to the crowd.

The wannabe rapper, who goes by "NoName_Trapper" and considers himself a "minor celebrity," replied when asked about reports that he suffers from mental health issues that they were "wrong" and "inaccurate." But his lawyer has maintained he is receiving mental health services.

After the incident with Chappelle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Lee was arrested Thursday on an attempted murder charge for stabbing his roommate in December.

"It went from me probably only doing six months [in jail] and having to do community service and living in a transitional home … to possibly 15 or more years in jail," Lee said, shaking his head. "My son will be big by the time I get out."

Despite everything, Lee said he has no regrets because he got an opportunity to speak out about homelessness, LGBTQ rights, and child sex abuse.

Lee later recalled what Chappelle had said to him after the attack, stating, "I told [Chappelle] my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said."

Lee allegedly recalls Chappelle saying, "Now your story will die with you, son."

"But he's wrong," Lee said. "I'm sitting here talking to you about it."

Last year, during Chappelle's special "The Closer," the comedian joked that a "lot of the LGBTQ community doesn't know DaBaby's history. He's a wild guy. He once shot a n—r and killed him. In Walmart. Oh, this is true. Google it. Nothing bad happened to his career …"

"Do you see where I'm going with this?" he asked. "In our country, you can shoot and kill a n—r, but you better not hurt a gay person's feelings!"