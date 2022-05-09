×
Chappelle Security Group Also Did Astroworld, Deadly Vegas Concert

The Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Contemporary Services Corp., which was hired to secure the 2017 festival there that saw 59 people killed, has come under scrutiny since it was also hired as security at the deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival and at the recent Dave Chappelle show where the comic was attacked onstage. (Scott Prokop/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 09 May 2022 09:55 PM

The company contracted for security at Dave Chappelle's show where he was ambushed onstage is coming under scrutiny amid a series of deadly security breaches at major events — particularly since it has been hired to secure the next Super Bowl.

It was the same security team that oversaw the deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival, when 10 died and hundreds were injured amid a reported crowd surge before a rap concert.

Also, Mediaite reported Monday, Contemporary Services Corp. was hired for the 2017 Las Vegas country music festival that saw 59 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

CSC ''is everywhere," artist Tommie Sunshine told BuzzFeed. "They just did [the] Coachella [music festival]. They are set to do EDC in Las Vegas in two weeks. They already have a contract for the next Super Bowl.

"How do you give the security of the Super Bowl to the company that ran security for the event that had the biggest mass shooting in modern U.S. history?"

The Chappelle incident is the least dangerous, but it does raise the question of how someone got passed security with a weapon. The security team was even warned about the eventual attacker by comedian Tehran Von Ghasri, who told the Daily Mail that he was "shrugged off" by CSC security after warning that a man had jumped a barrier with a backpack on.

"She shrugged me off," Ghasri said. "And within a minute, [he] had hoisted himself on stage and knocked Chappelle down."

The company contracted for security at Dave Chappelle's show where he was ambushed onstage is coming under scrutiny amid a series of deadly security breaches at major events — particularly since it has been hired to secure the next Super Bowl.
