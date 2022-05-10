Netflix Will Not Stream Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl Set

Netflix will not be releasing content from Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event, where the comedian was attacked on stage last week.

Chappelle was performing on stage last Tuesday night when an assailant tackled him to the ground before being apprehended and arrested. It became the most talked-about moment from Netflix's first-ever comedy festival, but not one that will be available to stream.

This is not due to the assault, however. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Netflix revealed prior to the event that Chappelle's four sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows were not being taped. Instead, the comedian had his own cameras filming the show. This is common practice for comedians who are working out new material, which the outlet noted was the case for Chappelle.

Two days after the attack, Chappelle opened up about his experience during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl, saying he could not see the man's face. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Lee had a replica gun that contained a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle.

The comedian then described being embraced immediately after the incident by his son who told him, "Dad, I love you," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The strange sight of Jamie Foxx wearing a "sheriff's hat" for some reason was what calmed him down, he added.

Chappelle later recalled convincing security to allow him into the room where Lee was being held after the assault.

"I needed to talk to him," Chappelle said. He asked Lee what prompted his attack to which he shared how his grandmother from Brooklyn was forced out of her neighborhood because of gentrification. The aim of the attack was to bring attention to her story, Chappelle said.