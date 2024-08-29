Rep. Issa Calls for Probe of Illegals Targeting School Buses

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., called for an "immediate investigation" into reports of illegal immigrants trying to board school buses carrying students in his home state.

"I am deeply troubled by multiple news reports and eyewitness accounts of illegal migrants attempting to stop and board school buses carrying students in rural East County San Diego," Issa said in a statement Thursday.

"This includes a repeated pattern of unidentified adults seeking to stop, board, or commandeer school buses," he said. "I am calling for an immediate investigation by law enforcement and education authorities — which must also include a detailed plan of action to secure East County students."

The California congressman added that he appreciated the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District's "swift action thus far" and pledged to work with federal and local authorities to "see this through."

In separate incidents, two groups of illegal immigrants attempted to board elementary school buses filled with students in Southern California, it was reported on Wednesday.

Local school officials said two buses in the Jamul-Dulzura School District were stopped in the middle of the road by several groups of male migrants, who tried to gain access.

Fox 5 obtained an email from Superintendent Liz Bystedt which revealed that the first incident happened on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 94 and Cochera Via. Three men walking in the road attempted to stop one of the buses, which forced it to "go around" them.

The second incident occurred at a designated bus stop on Wednesday morning when around 20 migrants tried to board a bus with students inside. Parents who were waiting with their children intervened and prevented the group from entering.

Parent Nicole Cardinale told Fox 5 that her 8-year-old son was on one of the targeted buses.

"He said these adults — they weren't kids — had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus]," Cardinale said. "He said there was a lot of them."

To "ensure that everything was quiet," the director of maintenance and operations followed the buses on Thursday, the school district said.

In his statement, Issa blamed the incidents on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' border crisis, which has led to tens of thousands of migrants illegally crossing into the United States.

"Finally, the truth is that this new threat to the safety of school children is the direct result of the intentional Biden-Harris open borders and all of the terrible consequences they have delivered upon the nation," he said.