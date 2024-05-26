Mass Migration Overwhelming Sanctuary City Schools

Mass migration is overwhelming American public schools and costing legal Americans public education services, school administrators are warning.

"We have to mitigate the disruptions they had on their journey, but now we're being asked to mitigate the disruptions that we are causing," English Language Education Director Amy Quealy of Stoughton, Massachusetts, told The Wall Street Journal.

Sanctuary towns in the state like Stoughton and Peabody are being overwhelmed by incoming migrants, and the consolidation is bring more kids to overwhelmed schools, according to the report.

Peabody is taking on 80 new migrant students, some arriving on short notice as migrant shelters are being consolidated there, and Superintendent Josh Vadala is warning existing students are potentially losing out.

"That's when animosity happens, when existing kids don't get what they need," Vadala told the Journal.

Massachusetts legally mandates shelter to any family that seeks it, and Haitians have been flocking to the state, according to the Journal.

Stoughton, a school district of 3,740 students, have incured costs of more than "$500,000 for increased staff and busing costs," the paper reported.

With state shelters at capacity amid mass migration that conservatives blame on President Joe Biden, Massachusetts has reportedly spent $26 million to reimburse districts for the added student influx.