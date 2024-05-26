WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illegal | immigration | crowding | schools

Mass Migration Overwhelming Sanctuary City Schools

By    |   Sunday, 26 May 2024 05:10 PM EDT

Mass migration is overwhelming American public schools and costing legal Americans public education services, school administrators are warning.

"We have to mitigate the disruptions they had on their journey, but now we're being asked to mitigate the disruptions that we are causing," English Language Education Director Amy Quealy of Stoughton, Massachusetts, told The Wall Street Journal.

Sanctuary towns in the state like Stoughton and Peabody are being overwhelmed by incoming migrants, and the consolidation is bring more kids to overwhelmed schools, according to the report.

Peabody is taking on 80 new migrant students, some arriving on short notice as migrant shelters are being consolidated there, and Superintendent Josh Vadala is warning existing students are potentially losing out.

"That's when animosity happens, when existing kids don't get what they need," Vadala told the Journal.

Massachusetts legally mandates shelter to any family that seeks it, and Haitians have been flocking to the state, according to the Journal.

Stoughton, a school district of 3,740 students, have incured costs of more than "$500,000 for increased staff and busing costs," the paper reported.

With state shelters at capacity amid mass migration that conservatives blame on President Joe Biden, Massachusetts has reportedly spent $26 million to reimburse districts for the added student influx.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Mass migration is overwhelming American public schools and costing legal Americans public education services, school administrators are warning.
illegal, immigration, crowding, schools
208
2024-10-26
Sunday, 26 May 2024 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved