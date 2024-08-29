Calif. Passes Bill to Give Illegal Migrants $150K in Home Loans

Undocumented immigrants in California could be eligible for state assistance for up to $150,000 for a down payment on a home under a bill the state Legislature sent to Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The proposal, which prompted contentious debate in the Legislature, would specify that people who meet all other requirements for a loan under a state program offering assistance to first-time homebuyers, should not be disqualified based on their immigration status. The Assembly gave it final approval in the Legislature Wednesday in a vote that fell along party lines.

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, a Democrat representing Fresno who authored the bill, said it was not about immigration policies but about fairness and addressing the housing crisis.

“AB 1840 is about providing an opportunity to hard-working, responsible people who dream of owning a home and passing that legacy to their children – a dream that we all have for all our families in California,” Arambula said in a statement. “And, that includes undocumented immigrants who have lived here for decades and pay their taxes.”

But Republican lawmakers say California should prioritize housing assistance for families who are in the country legally.

“We have Californians who are not undocumented immigrants, who need these services," Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle said earlier this week. "We should take care of them first, before we expand it out.”

California Republicans are urging Newsom to veto the bill, calling it a "handout" and a "betrayal" to taxpaying citizens of the state, the New York Post reports.

More importantly, Republicans charge, it will incentivize illegal immigration.

"I didn't know it was possible to make the border crisis and the housing crisis worse with just one vote, but Democrats found a way," said California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City.

"Giving taxpayer-funded housing subsidies to illegal immigrants will drive costs even higher and encourage more chaos at the border," Gallagher added. "This is crazy, and it needs to stop."

Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, R-Rancho Santa Margarita, the granddaughter of legal immigrants, said illegal migrants already "look to California's current policies like a giant welcome sign. Welcome to California, where illegal immigrants get free healthcare, free food, and now a free home with 0% down.

"This is not rocket science," Sanchez continued. "If you're going to give out free stuff, more people are going to come."

The $150,000 in down-payment assistance would be interest free, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Of course, that cost is footed by law-abiding California taxpayers," Kiley told "Prime News."

"Now, as crazy as this is in its own right, what's even crazier is that it comes at the time that the state has been facing almost a $50 billion deficit," Kiley said.

There are 180,000 homeless people in California and 1 million living in "deep poverty," Sanchez said.

To be eligible for the loans, an undocumented migrant must have either a Social Security or a taxpayer identification number.

The legislation passed the state Senate on Tuesday by a 25-14 vote and then the Assembly by an overwhelming 45-15 margin. Democrats have supermajorities in both chambers.

Newsom has until the end of September to sign or veto the bill.