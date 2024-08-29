Migrants Attempt to Board School Buses in San Diego

Two groups of migrants attempted to board separate elementary school buses filled with children in Southern California, Fox 5 in San Diego reported Wednesday.

According to local school officials, two buses in the Jamul-Dulzura School District were stopped in the middle of the road by multiple groups of male migrants, who then attempted to enter.

An email obtained by Fox 5 from Superintendent Liz Bystedt said the first incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 94 and Cochera Via on Tuesday afternoon. The official said three men were walking on the road and tried to stop one of the buses, forcing it to "go around" the group.

The second incident occurred Wednesday morning when some 20 migrants attempted to board a bus full of students at a designated stop. The group was stopped from entering the bus by parents who were waiting with their children.

"Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop," Bystedt advised in her email to parents.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Office was made aware of this incident today. We are conducting a follow up investigation to determine if a criminal act has occurred. The Sheriff's Office takes issues regarding student safety very seriously and are working with the school district in order to keep the students and our community safe," said the department's spokesperson, Kimberly King.

Parent Nicole Cardinale told Fox 5 that her 8-year-old son's school bus was one of the those affected this week, describing the incident as "really scary."

"He said these adults — they weren't kids — had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus]," Cardinale said. "He said there was a lot of them."

The school district on Thursday said the director of maintenance and operations followed the buses to "ensure that everything was quiet."