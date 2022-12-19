Conservative Dan Bongino Quitting Radio in 2024

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino recently announced his plans to end "The Dan Bongino Show" once his contract ends in 18 months, the Washington Examiner reports.

Bongino, whose show is syndicated nationwide on Westwood One stations from Cumulus Media, said on Friday that the decision to end his radio show "really sucks because I spent a lot of time building this and I love it, and it's grown on me."

He added that when he was first approached about the show, which replaced the one hosted by the late conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, "I said, 'No, I don't want it.' "

He said he reconsidered after reflecting on Limbaugh's last show.

"And I changed my mind. I said, 'You know what? I'll take it, but for a limited amount of time.' "

Bongino said that he will "enjoy and savor every minute" of his remaining 18 months on radio. He also said that his podcast and television program on Fox News will continue.