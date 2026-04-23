DeSantis Drives Florida Redistricting Push to Protect GOP Majority

President Donald Trump’s redistricting effort is now focused on Florida, putting Gov. Ron DeSantis at the center of Republicans’ push to protect their House majority ahead of the midterm elections.

The shift follows a setback in Virginia, where voters approved a new congressional map expected to give Democrats as many as four additional seats, reports Politico on Thursday.

Florida is viewed as one of the GOP’s best remaining opportunities to offset those gains, with estimates that a new map could yield between three and five Republican-leaning districts.

State lawmakers are scheduled to convene for a special session next week, with pressure mounting on DeSantis to deliver.

"This is honestly an all-hands-on-deck moment, because if you lose the House, you're going to bring, essentially, the agenda to a grinding halt," said Florida-based GOP strategist Ford O'Connell.

DeSantis, who rose to prominence with Trump's backing in 2018 before challenging him in the 2024 primary, now plays a key role in advancing a White House priority.

"All eyes are on Ron DeSantis and Florida now," said a Republican operative who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Take the gloves off ... and draw as many districts as you can, legally, for Republicans."

Trump has encouraged GOP-led states to revisit congressional maps mid-decade, with Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, and Utah already approving Republican-backed plans. Democrats have responded with their own efforts, including new maps in California that could net up to five seats.

In Florida, however, legal hurdles loom. The state constitution bars maps drawn to favor a political party, and Democrats have warned that any new plan will face immediate court challenges.

DeSantis has not yet released a proposed map, though legislative leaders expect one ahead of the session.

"By the time we get to Tallahassee, I'm sure there will be a map," said state House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Fla.

Some Republicans have expressed hesitation about mid-decade redistricting but acknowledge recent developments may force action.

"I don't like this redistricting in the middle of the census, but in light of what Virginia is doing, we may need to respond to that," said Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla.

Others warn an aggressive redraw could backfire. Florida consultant Alex Alvarado said Republicans have already maximized their advantage in existing maps.

"We have already compacted Democrats into such tight districts," Alvarado said. "You have to place those Democratic voters somewhere."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has criticized the effort, calling it a "dummymander" and warning Democrats will target Florida Republicans if the state proceeds.

"Our message to Florida Republicans is, 'F around and find out,'" Jeffries told reporters.

Jeffries said Democrats are prepared to challenge multiple GOP-held seats in the state, reports The Hill.

"We are prepared to take them all on, and we are prepared to win," he said. "Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

DeSantis responded Wednesday by inviting Jeffries to campaign in Florida.

"I will pay for you to come down to Florida and campaign," DeSantis said during a press conference. "I'll put you up in the Florida governor's mansion. We'll take you fishing."

"There's nothing that could be better for Republicans in Florida than to see Jeffries ... everywhere around this state," he added.

The governor has defended revisiting the map, citing population growth and concerns about the last U.S. Census. He previously pushed through a 2022 map that helped Republicans secure a 20-8 edge in Florida's congressional delegation and flip four seats.

A new effort would likely trigger legal challenges, though some Republicans believe courts may be reluctant to intervene close to an election.

The outcome carries political stakes for DeSantis, whose second term ends in January and who is widely viewed as having future national ambitions.

And if he can deliver a win, that will "elevate his status in the broader Republican movement," a Republican strategist said.