YouTube Permanently Suspends Conservative Talk Show Host Dan Bongino

YouTube has permanently pulled conservative talk show host Dan Bongino off its platform for violating its terms of service, reports The Hill.

"We terminated Dan Bongino's channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account," a spokesperson for YouTube said. "When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels."

Bongino's YouTube channels were suspended earlier this month over a video in which he claimed masks are "useless" in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Bongino had already announced plans to leave YouTube and has been on Rumble, a site favored by conservatives seeking alternatives to Big Tech they say intentionally censor their viewpoints.

Former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and Facebook for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol. He was also indefinitely suspended from YouTube for similar reasons. Alphabet Inc. last year said it would lift the suspension when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased.

"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said last March in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank. She said recent warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains."