Dan Bongino to Take Over Rush Limbaugh Time Slot

Dan Bongino’s new radio show will fill the late Rush Limbaugh time slot.

"The Dan Bongino Show" was announced by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One on Wednesday. The news and opinion show is set to launch May 24, and will air 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Monday-Friday. The show will broadcast nationwide.

"The Dan Bongino Show" will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric," according to a press release. "As a former Secret Service agent and [New York Police Department] officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and big government Republicans.

"Over the past 10 years, he has earned a spot on The New York Times' bestseller list several times and has joined Fox News as a commentator."

And the statement noted Bongino’s podcast "has risen to the top of the charts."

"I'm excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day," Bongino said. "This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me."

Suzanne Grimes, president of Westwood One, said: "Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience. Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar."

Bongino had praised Limbaugh when the conservative talk show icon passed away on Feb. 17 after battling lung cancer.

"Every conservative I know, everyone has had that Rush Limbaugh moment where they were listening and heard an idea for the first time ever," he told “Fox & Friends.”

Fox News noted Bongino had been hit with a health scare of his own when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last year.

Bongino had undergone surgery to remove a tumor from his neck. He had shared the news on Twitter in early October.

"Thank you all for your kind words & well wishes," he wrote. "I’m out of surgery & I feel good. They removed the entire tumor from my neck. The bad news is, it looks like lymphoma. The good news is, there are treatments options. Either way, it’ll be okay. Thank you all for your support."

Bongino revealed in September he had been diagnosed with a tumor.

He said at the time. "We don’t know what it is. It’s in a very weird spot in my neck near my carotid artery, near vocal cords and things, and it is big. It's 7 centimeters ... It’s scary."

Quoting novelist Bernard Malamud, he said: "We have two lives," he said. "The life we learn with and the life we live after that, and the genuine path to happiness is through suffering."