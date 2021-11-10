Transcripts, Exhibits in Cuomo Sexual Harassment Probe Released

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of transcripts and exhibits related to an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by 11 women against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — including the full transcript of his interview, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Those exhibits include photographs, text messages, and emails that show the governor and his staff debating on how to respond to different accusations as they appeared, ABC reported.

It also also includes the deposition of Brittany Commisso, whose allegations against Cuomo are believed to be the ones contained in a misdemeanor complaint filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s office, the news outlet reported.

The release of the transcripts and other information follows an Aug. 3 report of multiple accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo that capped a probe by investigators appointed by James.

According to NBC News, multiple district attorneys asked James’ office to refrain from publicly releasing transcripts and other evidence so their own offices could investigate.

But after a criminal complaint against Cuomo on Oct. 28 charged him with a misdemeanor sex-crime for allegedly forcibly touching a woman on Dec. 7, 2020, at the governor’s executive mansion, the Albany County district attorney’s office said it would start releasing evidence, citing the state’s discovery laws, NBC News reported.

The laws stipulate once someone is charged with a crime they must be provided transcripts and other evidence in their case.

NBC News provided links to transcripts and exhibits from the probe, as well as the entire 515-page transcript of Cumo’s interview in the sexual harassment investigation.

The public airing of harassment complaints began in December 2020 when one-time Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of sexually harassing her "for years" in a series of tweets. Cuomo stepped down Aug. 24.