Cuomo's Attorney Demands Probe Into Leaking of Grand Jury Info

The attorney for disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., is calling for an investigation into the leaking of grand jury information to the New York Post, reports Spectrum News 1.

Cuomo, 63, resigned in August amid allegations he had sexually harassed 11 women.

A day before Cuomo resigned, former gubernatorial staffer Brittany Commisso during a "CBS This Morning" interview claimed the then-governor had groped and hugged her for "personal sexual satisfaction."

A criminal complaint charging Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Oct. 28 in an Albany, New York, court -- the first prosecution stemming from the misconduct scandal.

The New York Post reported Cuomo was expected to be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in the alleged groping of a former aide.

Cuomo has claimed that the charge was based on flimsy evidence and was politically motivated.

Glavin previously suggested that Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple's office leaked secret grand jury testimony to the press.

Rita Glavin, Cuomo's attorney, wrote Apple to demand that all records related to the sheriff's office investigation of Cuomo be preserved, in a probe the former governor has described as "rogue."

Apple has rejected accusations of political motivations in his office's investigation into Cuomo, and said the sheriff's office had conducted a "comprehensive and methodical" investigation into allegations that the former governor groped a woman under her blouse at the Executive Mansion.

"This is my job," Apple told a news conference. "I've been doing this a long time, I've been called much worse."

Cuomo’s arraignment was postponed Friday until January after the Albany County district attorney said the complaint was "potentially defective."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.