Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Scandal' and 'Outrage' to Politicize Cuomo Case

The way former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime is a "scandal" and an "outrage" because of how the high-profile case has been politicized, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Saturday.

"Look at what's happening here," Dershowitz said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"The woman who really brought the charges, I'm not talking about the alleged victim, but Letitia James, the attorney general of New York who filed this one-sided report. [She] is now using the report to run for governor."

The misdemeanor complaint agains the former governor was filed by the Albany County Sheriff's Office in a court in Albany, the state capital, and accuses him of groping a woman under her blouse while at the governor's mansion.

A week before Cuomo resigned in August following a flurry of accusations of sexual offenses, a former gubernatorial staffer filed a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's office that Cuomo had groped her last December at the mansion.

"What we're seeing is a prosecutor, in this case, Letitia James, and a sheriff trying to undermine the will of the people without following due process," said Dershowitz. "Thankfully, the district attorney has basically said to the judge. No, you can't do that. In New York. You can't bring charges based on one-sided considerations without considering exculpatory material, inconsistent statements, and we, the DA. We're still examining it."

Dershowitz further called for an investigation of Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple for "not complying with due process for prosecutorial misconduct."

"Whatever you may think of sexual harassment or anything else you have to abide by the law," said Dershowitz. "You cannot allow the law to be used for political purposes, and that's what's going on in the Cuomo case."

He added that he hopes Cuomo doesn't end up being charged and that there is a "real investigation of the political nature of the accusations against him. That would be what justice requires."

Dershowitz also discussed the case of the New York Rifle and Pistol Association vs. Bruen that the Supreme Court is hearing, and its potential effects on Second Amendment rights.

At question is whether the state of New York's denials for people to have concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violates the Constitution. Dershowitz said he thinks the Supreme Court will strike down New York's state law as being too broad and overreaching.

However, Dershowitz said he thinks the court will rule that there are some places where guns should be restricted, such in public places like churches or university campuses, so "both sides will claim a little bit of a victory. But the major victory will be on the side of gun owners."

