Sen. Cruz Backs Mooney in West Virginia Senate Race

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday said he was backing Alex Mooney in West Virginia's pivotal Senate race, calling him a "strong conservative" who will "represent the values of the state in Congress."

Mooney is the only GOP candidate in the primary so far, although West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said he is also considering running for Senate.

The winner could face incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, in a matchup that could determine the outcome of the chamber.

"I'm proud to endorse Alex Mooney for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia," Cruz said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Alex is a friend, he's a fighter and a strong conservative who will ferociously defend the Second Amendment, be a champion for American energy, prioritize bringing jobs to West Virginia, and faithfully and aggressively represent the values of the Mountain State in the Senate."

Mooney lauded Cruz's endorsement, telling Fox: "Sen. Cruz is leading the fight against the big government, COVID lockdown RINOs. Like me, Sen. Cruz stands up for the Constitution, for traditional American values, and is working to save our country.

"West Virginia is a solid Republican state that deserves to have a proven conservative voice in the United States Senate instead of a Democrat like Joe Manchin or a liberal Republican. I thank Sen. Cruz for his endorsement in my fight to bring additional strong and consistent conservative leadership to the Senate," he added.

Mooney is also backed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.