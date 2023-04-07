Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: If Trump Can Be Indicted, So Can You

If Democrats can go after former President Donald Trump with a "witch hunt" indictment, they can go after anyone, Rep. Alex Mooney, who is running to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate, tells Newsmax.

"I don't know if the left understands the reactions they are going to get, and it's not just President Trump; it's up and down the ballot," the West Virginia Republican told Newsmax's "American Agenda" this week. "I think you're seeing people who understand the rule of law and don't like this abuse of power…if they can do this to President Donald Trump, they can do this to my constituents. Anybody in West Virginia can be witch-hunted like this. You are not safe. "

Such abuse of power was shown with pressure to vaccinate people, with bans from Twitter, and more, he added.

"We in this country have seen our freedoms and our rights to have different points of view be attacked, and now that I think the message that West Virginians understand, and I think a lot of Americans, is you're not safe under a one-party Democrat-rule system," said Mooney. "You're not safe with DAs like this who want to witch hunt after a Republican.

"This is a Republican president. [They] will do this to any Republican in the country."

Meanwhile, Mooney said he believes Trump, with his response to the charges he's facing, did a "great job" with his speech Tuesday night, as he is doing the "only thing" he can do by fighting back and speaking out about the "travesty of justice and the misapplication of the law."

The felony charges that have been made against Trump, he added, were "clearly done for political reasons. Some prosecutors like this essentially corrupt district attorney in Manhattan want to treat Republicans differently than Democrats, and that's a travesty for this country."

Mooney continued that such actions are "what Third World countries do, try to lock up their political opposition and come up with bogus charges."

The congressman also said he agrees with his colleagues and their call for a review of the taxpayer dollars that are given to people like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Trump's case "who would rather do political stunts than deal with actual crime in their city."

Bragg's case stems from a wish to stop Trump from being president again, said Mooney.

"They are so afraid of a conservative person being president, someone who will fight them," he said. "They're so afraid of people fighting back that they're cheating."