×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gun owners of america | alex mooney | west virginia | second amendment | gun laws

Gun Owners Group Backs Mooney in W.Va. Senate Race

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 07:29 AM EDT

Gun Owners of America has announced its endorsement of Alex Mooney, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia, saying he is "just the kind of principled, pro-Second Amendment person we need."

The organization said in a press release that Mooney, currently serving as a U.S. Representative for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, earned its support because "he opposes any new gun control laws and will work to roll back unconstitutional gun laws already on the books."

Mooney also "agrees with the Founding Fathers that the Second Amendment is a safeguard of freedom and liberty," GOA said.

The organization pointed out Mooney's vote against red flag gun confiscation laws that were added to the annual military funding bill, "which would jeopardize the Second and Fourth Amendment rights of military service members."

The bill had bipartisan support and Republican leaders were pressuring members to vote for it, but Mooney "took the principled stand" and voted against it, the GOA said.

Mooney has also voted against other gun control laws including bans on assault weapons, magazine capacity limits, universal background registration checks, and federal funding to circumvent West Virginia's Second Amendment Protection Act, among other measures, and "is supportive of every pro-gun measure that GOA members are fighting for in Washington, D.C.," the release said.

Mooney has also cosponsored several measures, including the No REGISTRY Rights Act, the Hearing Protection Act to deregulate suppressors, the SHORT Act to gut the National Firearms Act, and the National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act so gun owners can carry firearms for self-defense in all 50 states.

"Alex Mooney understands that we don't need politicians in Washington or government bureaucrats to control every aspect of our lives, including our ability to protect ourselves and our families," the GOA said. "Alex will stand up for our gun rights against those bent on destroying the Second Amendment and our personal liberties."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Gun Owners of America has announced its endorsement of Alex Mooney, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia, saying he is "just the kind of principled, pro-Second Amendment person we need.
gun owners of america, alex mooney, west virginia, second amendment, gun laws
314
2023-29-07
Friday, 07 April 2023 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved