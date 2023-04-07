Gun Owners Group Backs Mooney in W.Va. Senate Race

Gun Owners of America has announced its endorsement of Alex Mooney, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia, saying he is "just the kind of principled, pro-Second Amendment person we need."

The organization said in a press release that Mooney, currently serving as a U.S. Representative for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, earned its support because "he opposes any new gun control laws and will work to roll back unconstitutional gun laws already on the books."

Mooney also "agrees with the Founding Fathers that the Second Amendment is a safeguard of freedom and liberty," GOA said.

The organization pointed out Mooney's vote against red flag gun confiscation laws that were added to the annual military funding bill, "which would jeopardize the Second and Fourth Amendment rights of military service members."

The bill had bipartisan support and Republican leaders were pressuring members to vote for it, but Mooney "took the principled stand" and voted against it, the GOA said.

Mooney has also voted against other gun control laws including bans on assault weapons, magazine capacity limits, universal background registration checks, and federal funding to circumvent West Virginia's Second Amendment Protection Act, among other measures, and "is supportive of every pro-gun measure that GOA members are fighting for in Washington, D.C.," the release said.

Mooney has also cosponsored several measures, including the No REGISTRY Rights Act, the Hearing Protection Act to deregulate suppressors, the SHORT Act to gut the National Firearms Act, and the National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act so gun owners can carry firearms for self-defense in all 50 states.

"Alex Mooney understands that we don't need politicians in Washington or government bureaucrats to control every aspect of our lives, including our ability to protect ourselves and our families," the GOA said. "Alex will stand up for our gun rights against those bent on destroying the Second Amendment and our personal liberties."