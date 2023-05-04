Tucker Carlson Predicted Ouster in Recorded Video

Tucker Carlson made a video appearance Thursday at CPAC Hungary, apparently in a message recorded when he was still with Fox News, joking about eventually getting fired.

"I wish I was there in Budapest," Carlson joked in the video played Thursday, which had his former Fox News program background.

Carlson then got serious in a message that portended his eventual ouster last week.

"If I ever get fired and have some time and can leave, I will be there with you," Carlson said. "But in the meantime, godspeed. We are thinking of you and cheering you on."

CPAC is the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is hosting Day 1 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary — a country whose conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is vilified by some for his slow-walking NATO applicants and ties to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"Greetings to CPAC Hungary and to all you Americans in the audience, because you are very brave," Carlson began in the short video message. "You have wound up on one of Samantha Powers' lists. The State Department is keeping track. You went to a forbidden country."

Powers is the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the federal agency that provides foreign aid and development assistance globally.

Carlson has been a vocal critic of nonstop funding for Ukraine's defense against Putin's invasion. Orbán has been a critic of anti-Putin sentiment, too.

"No migration, no gender, no war," Orban said, urging his international audience to focus on these issues in their own countries, calling for the defeat of "progressive elites" and the end of woke culture.

"Hungary is actually an incubator where experiments are done on the future of conservative policies," Orbán said. "Hungary is the place where we didn't just talk about defeating the progressives and liberals and causing a conservative Christian political turn, but we actually did it.

"The woke movement and gender ideology are exactly what communism and Marxism used to be. They artificially cut the nation into minorities in order to spark strife among the groups."