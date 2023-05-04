Greg Gutfeld Defends Tucker Carlson

Fox News' late night host Greg Gutfeld is defending fired Tucker Carlson amid behind-the-scenes videos of Carlson being leaked.

"Apparently, everyone understands nonsense banter between segments except for hall monitor failures bitterly chronicling the lives of the far more successful," Gutfeld tweeted Tuesday night in a thread dealing with Carlson.

Media Matters has posted the videos of Carlson that show him sharply criticizing Fox News' streaming service Fox Nation and making other remarks.

In one video, Carlson says that "nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks." He says that rather than posting his interviews on Fox Nation he would prefer to "dump the whole thing on YouTube."

Carlson is seen speaking on the phone on the set of "Tucker Carlson Today" — his streaming interview show.

"I'm just frustrated…" Carlson says. "It's hard to use that site. I don't know why they're not fixing it. It's driving me insane. And they're like making, like, Lifetime movies. But they don't... work on the infrastructure of the site. Like what? It's crazy. And it drives me crazy because it's like we're doing all this extra work and no one can find it. It's unbelievable, actually."

In another clip posted by Media Matters, Carlson is heard apparently talking on the phone to Fox Nation host Piers Morgan about an upcoming interview.

"If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit up some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it's your show. It's totally up to you," Carlson joked.

The Daily Mail reported that Gutfeld's defense of Carlson came after Geraldo Rivera had criticized Carlson for his "perverse January 6 conspiracy theory" last month.

Carlson was ousted on April 24.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Fox News announced in a statement. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."