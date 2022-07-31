Chicago Prosecutor Slams Cook County State's Attorney in Resignation Letter

Veteran Chicago prosecutor James Murphy harshly criticized Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in a resignation letter over the weekend, saying she is "more concerned with political narratives and agendas than with victims and prosecuting violent crime," the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Murphy, who has been a prosecutor for 25 years, stated in his letter, "I cannot continue to work for an administration I no longer respect."

He wrote: "I would love to continue to fight for the victims of crime and to continue to stand with each of you, especially in the face of the overwhelming crime that is crippling our communities. However, I can no longer work for this administration. I have zero confidence in their leadership."

Murphy, who is the latest in a string of departures from Foxx's office, wrote that he first began contemplating leaving early last year with her involvement in the passage of the SAFE-T Act, which included narrowing the definition of who can be charged with first-degree murder.

In his letter, Murphy described being called into a meeting with Foxx a few months ago "so she could criticize some bond hearings I did," where he said she focused on a news report concerning a man who avoided murder charges in a shooting that left a woman dead, due to the SAFE-T Act.

Murphy said, "The state's attorney voiced her concern with the headline and the heat she was getting from her backers and never voiced any concern over the fact that this woman was shot and killed simply walking to the store."

He emphasized that "is what is wrong with this administration. I've seen it day after day. How many mass shootings do there have to be before something is done? This administration is more concerned with political narratives and agendas than with victims and prosecuting violent crime."