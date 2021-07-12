Chicago Rapper Shot Dozens of Times Among Latest Fatalities in City's Crime Spree

A rapper died after being shot dozens of times upon being released from jail Saturday night amid Chicago's crime spree.

Londre Sylvester, known as KTS Dre, was one of three people shot during an apparent ambush in front of Cook County Jail, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago police told the Tribune 59 casings littered the street across from the jail, and the police report said Sylvester suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A full autopsy report won't be released for weeks.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that at least 46 people were shot, 11 fatally, in Chicago during the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden visited with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at an airport stop to discuss gun violence and federal support as the city's crime spree continued.

During the July Fourth weekend, after Lightfoot had a pair of heated exchanges with Newsmax correspondent William Kelly, 17 people were killed and 99 others were wounded in shootings in the city, according to the Sun-Times.

Sylvester, 31, was shot at around 8:50 p.m. CDT and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office told the Tribune.

He had "just been released" from custody and was fitted for electronic monitoring "as a condition of his bail," police said.

Two women also were shot during the incident. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester was shot in the knee, and is in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 30-year-old woman, walking in the area at the time, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, according to a police report. She was said to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Tribune.

Police, who will review surveillance camera video, said the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene in different directions.

"It appears Sylvester was the intended target while [the women] were inadvertently struck," the police report stated.

Sylvester was given a petition for violation of bail bond last month for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case, according to the Tribune.

A judge ordered Sylvester held July 1 on $50,000 bail, and Sylvester was able to post the required $5,000 bail on Friday, court records said.

Similar incidents have occurred previously neat the jail or its neighboring courthouse.

Kamari Belmont, 23, was shot and killed a few blocks away minutes after leaving the jail on March 6, 2017, the Tribune said. Belmont, who had beaten a murder case, was released after being held on remaining robbery charges.

Two weeks later, a 21-year-old man suffered six gunshot wounds to the groin area as he was walking to the Leighton Criminal Court Building, which is next to the jail. The Tribune said someone from a white van opened fire.

The victim, who was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, had a history of misdemeanor arrests. He wasn’t due in court the day he was shot, and his lawyer said at the time she didn’t know why he was going to the courthouse that day, the Tribune reported.

Kenneth Williams, 28 was shot and killed Aug. 18, 2017, a few blocks away from the courthouse where he had pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to police and court records.

The Tribune reported police said Williams apparently got into an argument with someone as he left the courthouse, and then a few blocks away someone in another vehicle opened fire, hitting Williams.