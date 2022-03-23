Trafalgar Poll: Majority See Biden's 'Conflict of Interest' in Russia-Ukraine War

President Joe Biden's past dealings in Ukraine and Russia, including his son Hunter's financial ties to both, has a majority of likely voters seeing the president's "conflict of interest" in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest poll from The Trafalgar Group.

Biden has a conflict of interest in responding to Vladimir Putin's "war of choice" in Ukraine, according to 56% of likely general election voters polled by the Convention of States Action (COSA) in mid-March, The Daily Caller reported in an exclusive Wednesday.

Just 33% of likely voters did not see a conflict of interest in the Biden family dealings, while 10.9% said they were not sure.

The issue is a politically divisive one: Most Democrats fail to acknowledge the conflict of interest that appears overwhelming to both Republicans and independents, according to the poll:

78.1% of Republicans see a conflict of interest.

64.3% of independents see a conflict of interest.

Just 25.4% of Democrats see a conflict of interest.

The poll comes one week after The New York Times has finally moved to acknowledge the legitimacy of the explosive Hunter Biden laptop allegations that the New York Post exposed during the 2020 presidential election, which was quickly censored by liberal media outlets and Big Tech in an effort to protect Biden's campaign in the final weeks before the election.

The disinformation campaign among liberal media, Democrat operatives, and Big Tech suggested the Hunter Biden laptop findings was a result of Russian propaganda to reelect former President Donald Trump.

While it might have helped Trump win reelection, according to some, the Hunter Biden laptop findings tying the Bidens to business dealings in Russia, Ukraine, and China are now unilaterally acknowledged as legitimate.

COSA conducted the mid-March poll for The Trafalgar Group among 1,050 likely general election voters. No margin of error was given in the report.