Trump Leads Biden 12 Points on Favorability as Ukraine Adds to Pressures

With the war in Ukraine adding to issues on President Joe Biden's plate, a just released Emerson College Poll shows him down 12 points in favorability with his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, 59% of voters expressed a somewhat or very favorable view of Trump, while 47% had a somewhat or very favorable view of Biden.

The two are more closely matched in a hypothetical 2024 election, where Trump leads Biden 45% to 42%.

But it isn't all bad news for Biden. His favorability numbers are up one point from the same poll in February when it was 43%, and his disapproval fell one point to 49%.

Biden's approval numbers have been in freefall in multiple polls throughout his presidency as he has continued to battle COVID, the botched Afghanistan pullout and inflation — including higher gasoline prices.

The poll showed the issues that voters most care about include: the economy (including jobs, inflation, and taxes) at 37%, healthcare at 14% and the Ukraine-Russian war at 12%.

Most voters, 39%, blamed Biden for high gas prices, followed by sanctions on Russia at 21% and the gas and oil companies at 18%

But he could get a boost from his travels to Europe for the NATO summit this week. Fifty-nine percent agree he should attend. Still 51% think he should focus more on domestic issues, and 35% on Ukraine. Sixty-nine percent believe the United States should accept refugees from Ukraine.

"Biden struggles among Independent voters: Just 28% approve of the job he is doing while 64% disapprove," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of the Emerson College Poll. "When looking at the Midterm generic congressional ballot, Independents break 28% for Democrats, 42% with Republicans, and 31% are undecided."

Notable demographic differences include region and education, Kimble said. Trump leads Biden among both suburban voters, 47% to 38%, and rural voters, 59% to 35%, while Biden holds 54% to 30% support among urban and city voters.

Trump leads among those without a college degree, 51% to 33%, while Biden leads among those with a college degree or more 52% to 37%, Kimble said.

Republicans continue to hold an advantage in the midterms, according to the poll. Forty-seven percent say they will support the Republican congressional candidate, 42% plan to support the Democratic congressional candidate, and are 11% undecided.