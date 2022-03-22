×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Donald Trump | Joe Biden | Polls | Russia | Ukraine | favorability ratings

Trump Leads Biden 12 Points on Favorability as Ukraine Adds to Pressures

Trump Leads Biden 12 Points on Favorability as Ukraine Adds to Pressures
Former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 05:53 PM

With the war in Ukraine adding to issues on President Joe Biden's plate, a just released Emerson College Poll shows him down 12 points in favorability with his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, 59% of voters expressed a somewhat or very favorable view of Trump, while 47% had a somewhat or very favorable view of Biden.

The two are more closely matched in a hypothetical 2024 election, where Trump leads Biden 45% to 42%.

But it isn't all bad news for Biden. His favorability numbers are up one point from the same poll in February when it was 43%, and his disapproval fell one point to 49%.

Biden's approval numbers have been in freefall in multiple polls throughout his presidency as he has continued to battle COVID, the botched Afghanistan pullout and inflation — including higher gasoline prices.

The poll showed the issues that voters most care about include: the economy (including jobs, inflation, and taxes) at 37%, healthcare at 14% and the Ukraine-Russian war at 12%.

Most voters, 39%, blamed Biden for high gas prices, followed by sanctions on Russia at 21% and the gas and oil companies at 18%

But he could get a boost from his travels to Europe for the NATO summit this week. Fifty-nine percent agree he should attend. Still 51% think he should focus more on domestic issues, and 35% on Ukraine. Sixty-nine percent believe the United States should accept refugees from Ukraine.

"Biden struggles among Independent voters: Just 28% approve of the job he is doing while 64% disapprove," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of the Emerson College Poll. "When looking at the Midterm generic congressional ballot, Independents break 28% for Democrats, 42% with Republicans, and 31% are undecided."

Notable demographic differences include region and education, Kimble said. Trump leads Biden among both suburban voters, 47% to 38%, and rural voters, 59% to 35%, while Biden holds 54% to 30% support among urban and city voters.

Trump leads among those without a college degree, 51% to 33%, while Biden leads among those with a college degree or more 52% to 37%, Kimble said.

Republicans continue to hold an advantage in the midterms, according to the poll. Forty-seven percent say they will support the Republican congressional candidate, 42% plan to support the Democratic congressional candidate, and are 11% undecided.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
With the war in Ukraine adding to issues on President Joe Biden's Plate, a just released Emerson College Poll shows him down 12 points in favorability with his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.
favorability ratings, inflation, gas prices
388
2022-53-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 05:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved