Comer: Subpoenas for Biden Family Are 'More Than Likely'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said it is "more than likely" his panel will issue subpoenas for President Joe Biden's family members, when he was interviewd on Fox News Thursday.

They relate to his committee's ongoing investigation of the president and his family's alleged business connections with foreign nationals.

Comer said the next step would be to build the case needed to justify issuing subpoenas.

"Well, we're building the case because, obviously, the Biden family is not going to cooperate," Comer said.

"We've requested documents, we've requested answers to the questions as to what the Biden family members were doing to receive these massive amounts of money from foreign nationals, and obviously they haven't responded," he said. "So, when those subpoenas are issued, they are going to fight; they are going to try to tie them up in court."

Asked whether the House committee would actually go ahead with the subpoenas, he replied: "More than likely. If they refuse to come, what we are doing is trying to get all the evidence first to where if we subpoena them and they refuse to come, then we can win in court.

"It's all about winning in court. We have a lot more leverage today because we went the back door and subpoenaed the banks to get the bank records from the people that were wiring the money to the Bidens.

"They were expecting us to subpoena the Bidens on day one. We would have got nothing; we would be in court. But we knew who the intermediaries were, receiving the wires from the foreign nationals and then laundering it down to the Bidens. We subpoenaed their bank accounts."

Comer said if the Bidens refuse to comply with the subpoenas it would be up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to decide what to do next.

On Wednesday, Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, condemned the FBI for failing to comply with a House subpoena as part of the investigation.

They had requested a document from the agency earlier this month which allegedly details Joe Biden, then vice president, engaging in an exchange of money for policy decisions with a foreign adversary.