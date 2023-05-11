Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Biden Got $10M From Foreign Rivals as VP

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden received $10 million from foreign adversaries when he was vice president.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday, Boebert walked through the findings from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform he chairs.

"The Bidens do not have a family business. They are in the business of politics. Joe Biden has always served in a public office," Boebert explained, "and yet here we now have the receipts to show what this family has been up to, and the FBI refuses to investigate anything."

Boebert, a member of the panel, also said that FBI Director Christopher A. Wray rejected the committee's subpoena to access a key FD-1023 form, despite suggesting that it did exist.

The document likely originates from an informant and reportedly details Biden engaging in an exchange of money for policy decisions with a foreign adversary, according to ABC News.

But Boebert emphasized that even more subpoenas on Biden family transactions have been issued or are coming.

"Everything links back to Joe Biden — his name, his position of authority in America — and the corruption just screams very loudly, and that is why we are issuing these subpoenas," she noted.

The congresswoman also discussed Fox News host Steve Doocy, who claimed when interviewing Comer that the panel only has "some circumstantial evidence" and no direct proof of Biden's entanglements.

"Sure, we have some circumstantial evidence that seems very, very corrupt. And we are gathering more information as the Oversight Committee conducting this oversight so we can reveal the truth," Boebert stressed.

It comes after Republicans on the Oversight Committee led a press conference Wednesday to shed light on the state of their investigation.

