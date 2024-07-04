Colo. Health Officials Identify Case of Human Plague

Health officials in Pueblo County, Colorado, are investigating a case of someone who contracted a bacterial infection that causes the plague, known as "black death."

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment did not disclose the identity of the person or how they came into contact with the plague bacterium, Yersinia pestis. Guidance from the department says the bacterium is transmitted by fleas and that humans can contract it from bites of infected fleas or by touching the skin of infected animals, such as pets.

Typical symptoms include sudden fever and chills, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and a feeling of illness. A common symptom of plague is also swollen lymph nodes with pain," according to PDPHE’s guidance, adding that "plague can be treated successfully with antibiotics if caught early. If treatment is delayed, complications or death may occur."

Areas like the hands and feet could turn black, hence its moniker from the 14th century, when it killed more than 50 million people in Europe.

Prevention starts with eliminating "places that rodents can hide and breed around your home, garage, shed or recreation area. … Ensure homes and outbuildings are as rodent-proof as possible and do not let pets sleep in bed with you," according to PDPHE. People are also advised to avoid direct contact with dead animals.

A 10-year-old girl died from the disease in Colorado in 2021, the first death there since 2015, when two Coloradans died from the plague among four that year nationwide, according to The Daily Mail.