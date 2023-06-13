×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clinton | gop | trump | cult

Hillary Clinton: GOP More 'Cult' Than Political Party

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 01:21 PM EDT

Former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Republicans are refusing "to engage with the facts" in former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Clinton her comments during an interview on the Pod Save America podcast, saying Republicans are crying foul about what they claim to be a double standard of justice.

"I do think it's odd, to the point of being absurd, how that is their only response," said Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016. "They refuse to read the indictment.

"They refuse to engage with the facts. There's nothing new about that. And what they refuse to admit is: This is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much they try to confuse people and how much they try to raise extraneous issues.

"And it's going to be fascinating, I guess, in a bizarre and sad way to watch them spin themselves."

Clinton dismissed renewed calls to "lock her up" and said "when in doubt," Republicans always go to that response.

She said Republican "efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country. ... It is so profoundly disturbing how this could have been the break. This could have been the opportunity to say, 'Thank you so much for everything you've done for us. We really appreciate it, but this is kind of serious, and so we're not going to continue to defend you.'

"But no, they're all in, again. The psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp."

As for Republicans' support of Trump, Clinton said the GOP  is "more like a cult than a political party at this point. They're going to stick with their leader."

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Trump on Friday that accuses the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets with his handling of unclassified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, Reuters reported.

The indictment charges Trump with 37 counts. A former aide, Walt Nauta, also faces charges in the case, Reuters reported.

Trump was due to make a first court appearance in the case in a Miami court Tuesday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Republicans are refusing "to engage with the facts" in former President Donald Trump's indictment.
clinton, gop, trump, cult
360
2023-21-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved