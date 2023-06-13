Hillary Clinton: GOP More 'Cult' Than Political Party

Former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Republicans are refusing "to engage with the facts" in former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Clinton her comments during an interview on the Pod Save America podcast, saying Republicans are crying foul about what they claim to be a double standard of justice.

"I do think it's odd, to the point of being absurd, how that is their only response," said Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016. "They refuse to read the indictment.

"They refuse to engage with the facts. There's nothing new about that. And what they refuse to admit is: This is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much they try to confuse people and how much they try to raise extraneous issues.

"And it's going to be fascinating, I guess, in a bizarre and sad way to watch them spin themselves."

Clinton dismissed renewed calls to "lock her up" and said "when in doubt," Republicans always go to that response.

She said Republican "efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country. ... It is so profoundly disturbing how this could have been the break. This could have been the opportunity to say, 'Thank you so much for everything you've done for us. We really appreciate it, but this is kind of serious, and so we're not going to continue to defend you.'

"But no, they're all in, again. The psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp."

As for Republicans' support of Trump, Clinton said the GOP is "more like a cult than a political party at this point. They're going to stick with their leader."

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Trump on Friday that accuses the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets with his handling of unclassified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, Reuters reported.

The indictment charges Trump with 37 counts. A former aide, Walt Nauta, also faces charges in the case, Reuters reported.

Trump was due to make a first court appearance in the case in a Miami court Tuesday.