Rep. Tenney: Special Counsel Should Probe Biden on Israel

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., is calling for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden after he said he would freeze the delivery of 1,800 bombs to Israel over its invasion of Rafah.

In a letter sent to Garland, Tenney called Biden's decision "wrongheaded and dangerous" and said the Biden administration is violating the Impoundment Control Act of 1974.

"I therefore demand that a special counsel be appointed to investigate, and if necessary, prosecute, any illegal actions by President Biden or his staff concerning the inexplicable delay of aid to Israel," Tenney said.

Tenney is critical of Biden for not providing Israel the weapons after Congress voted to approve additional aid to Israel.

"This aid is urgently needed and must be delivered as expeditiously as possible," Tenney wrote. "Instead of following the law, the Biden administration has delayed the delivery of this essential aid that has already been obligated. By freezing the delivery without going to Congress, the Biden administration has deferred its budget authority.

"These actions appear to violate the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, especially since the President has failed to send a special message to Congress as required by law. The decision to delay aid to Israel also undermines the principles of separation of powers outlined by the Constitution."

Tenney's letter comes as Congress will vote Wednesday on whether to condemn Biden for pausing arms transfers to Israel.

The legislation, drafted by the House Republican leadership, calls on the Biden administration to allow previously approved arms transfers to proceed quickly and requires the administration to utilize all appropriated funds for Israel as Congress intended, Punchbowl News reported.

Nearly every House Republican is expected to support the bill.