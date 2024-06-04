WATCH TV LIVE

Schumer: Roberts Not Policing Justices' Behavior Enough

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:59 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for not monitoring the ethics of other Supreme Court justices enough.

"Justice Roberts has, in my opinion, not lived up to his responsibility as chief justice, on issue after issue. He's supposed to be the guardian of the court's fairness and opinion," Schumer said on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

Schumer, alongside Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., are pushing for a Senate vote on the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act, after Justice Samuel Alito was reported flying the revolutionary war flag, "An Appeal to Heaven," outside his beach house.

Schumer also supports the End Judge Shopping Act to prevent litigants from seeking favorable rulings from sympathetic judges. He criticized conservative activists for using judge-shopping to challenge gun safety and FDA decisions on mifepristone, a progesterone blocker used to end pregnancies.

