Schumer: Insulin, Prescription Drug Reform, SCOTUS Ethics on Agenda

Democrats in the Senate intend this month to focus on legislation regarding the cost of insulin, prescription drug reform, and improving Supreme Court ethics, The Hill reported on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made this agenda clear in a "Dear Colleague" letter, in which he said Democrats will work with Republicans to "lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs," as well as dealing with the country's ongoing fentanyl crisis.

The New York Democrat also said his party will "explore every option" to address Supreme Court ethics, slamming conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito for not disclosing lavish vacations they enjoyed that were provided by wealthy conservative donors.

Schumer wrote in his letter to colleagues that this "MAGA-captured Supreme Court feels free to accept lavish gifts and vacations from their powerful, billionaire friends. And these are no ordinary billionaires — they are ideological extremists who bankroll hard-right MAGA causes and then bring those cases before the same justices they've patronized."

The majority leader wrote, "Congress has clear authority to oversee the federal judiciary, and we must explore every option for restoring faith in our courts."

Other items the Senate hopes to tackle this month are reforming the energy permitting process, improving rail safety, reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration and the Farm Bill, conducting bipartisan work on cannabis, tackling banking legislation, and building a package to bolster economic competition with China.

Schumer also said that all senators on Tuesday will receive a classified briefing on the use of artificial intelligence to protect national security, as well as how foreign adversaries are developing it.

The majority leader has made AI a major policy priority this Congress and recently met with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in his Capitol office to talk about future regulation.