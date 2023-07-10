McConnell Calls Out Schumer, Biden for Targeting SCOTUS

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his disdain Monday at recent comments from top Democrats against conservative Supreme Court justices.

In an opinion editorial for The Washington Post, the Kentucky Republican specifically called out Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden for peddling radical ethics reforms.

"These escalating attacks from the left betray a fundamental misunderstanding of the court's structure and purpose," McConnell stated. "It is an ideologically unpredictable body that takes cases as they come and produces diverse outcomes."

McConnell then argued that recent rulings prove the court's independence. Although conservatives have scored wins on affirmative action and Biden's debt plan this term, they also lost a key battle on Alabama's congressional maps.

However, congressional Democrats and the Biden administration have pointed to two ProPublica reports on Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, accusing them of accepting lavish gifts from Republican megadonors.

A Politico report on Justice Neil Gorsuch's property sale to a law firm head that does business with the high court has also been the source of Democratic calls for ethics reform on the bench.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the chamber's majority whip and head of its judiciary panel, has been leading the charge in pushing for court ethics reform by hosting hearings and writing several scathing letters.

Earlier Monday, Durbin announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance legislation tightening financial disclosure rules and recusal requirements for justices.

"Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are trying to tell a coequal branch of government how to manage its internal operations, ostensibly to clean up its 'ethics,'" McConnell contended.