Chris Christie on Abortion Ban: Up to States

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, appeared to hesitate on answering a question about whether he would institute a federal abortion ban as president before noting it should be left to the states.

Appearing Sunday on "Meet the Press," Christie reacted to the news of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a six-week abortion ban. Host Kristen Welker then asked Christie if he would sign a similar legislation if elected president.

"I think each state should make their own decision, Kristen," Christie replied. "I think that that's what Dobbs was all about was letting each state and each people make their own decision."

Welker then pressed if he would've signed a six-week abortion ban as governor.

"With my Democratic Legislature in New Jersey, no ban would have come to my desk Kristen. So it's a ridiculous question, with all due respect," he added. "I'm not going to get into hypotheticals."

Christie, who is 1 of 8 Republican candidates for president, claims he has qualified for the fourth GOP debate.

Meanwhile, per Washington Examiner, during an Iowa forum this week, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley received an endorsement from Marlys Popma, a renowned anti-abortion activist in the state and former executive director of the Republican Party of Iowa.

During the last debate, Haley reaffirmed her own abortion stance, saying the GOP should "save as many babies as possible and support as many moms as we can."