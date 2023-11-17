Giuliani to Newsmax: Bitter Christie Has 'Gone Off the Rails'

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that Chris Christie has "gone off the rails" in his attacks against former President Donald Trump.

Christie, a former two-term New Jersey governor, has used his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to attack Trump. He recently ratcheted up his rhetoric, claiming on Newsmax Thursday night that Trump, the runaway leader for the 2024 GOP nomination, will be a convicted felon next year after losing his D.C. election interference case because of testimony by his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

"It's very, very sad to see," Giuliani told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "He's too good for that. He's too smart for that.

"The case he's talking about does not state a crime. Whatever Mark Meadows says, it won't be a crime. All [Trump] was doing was pursuing his right to vindicate a fair election. There was plenty of evidence that supported that. You might not believe the evidence; you might believe it, but that's what happens in a courtroom.

"Chris has gone off the rails and it's a shame to see it. This is a guy that was a talented guy and a decent guy. He's bitter as hell. You can see the bitterness coming out of him."

Christie was among the first Republicans to endorse Trump during the 2016 election cycle and was part of Trump's transition team. But since then, their friendship frayed. Giuliani said Christie is bitter because he lost his chance to be president, comparing him to Marlon Brando's character in "On the Waterfront," whose trademark line was, "I coulda been a contender."

Giuliani said, "Remember that old [movie] 'On the Waterfront?' 'I could have been champ.' You know, he had his chance, and he blew it."

