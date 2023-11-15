×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christie | gop | trump

Christie Slams Rivals for Avoiding Trump Criticism

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 08:38 PM EST

In a sharp rebuke of fellow GOP contenders, 2024 candidate Chris Christie criticized Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis for not directly challenging former President Donald Trump, who maintains a strong lead in the primary race.

Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, took aim at his opponents during an interview on Wednesday with MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports." Without mincing words, he declared, "I am the only candidate running against Donald Trump. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis seem to be running against each other for second place. Good for them," according to The Hill.

"But, you know, when Nikki Haley stands on the stage on Wednesday night and says Donald Trump was the right president for the right time; when Ron DeSantis continues to defend Donald Trump, you cannot beat someone unless you run against them," Christie asserted.

Emphasizing his distinctive approach, Christie declared: "And the only path to the Republican nomination for president is not around Donald Trump or next to Donald Trump. It is through Donald Trump.

"The fact is, I'm the only person who's willing to do that. I'm the only person with the guts and the experience to be able to do it. And you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am."

Christie's campaign aggressively challenges Trump's potential return, emphasizing perceived risks. Other candidates take a more cautious approach, aiming to win the nomination without alienating Trump supporters.

According to Tuesday's Morning Consult Pro Poll, Trump leads DeSantis by 50 percentage points (64% to 14%) after a record-level surge in Republican primary support. Nikki Haley holds third place, leading Ramaswamy by 3 points (9% to 6%). A full 2 in 5 voters heard nothing about DeSantis, and even more knew little about other candidates. Only 45% of expected GOP voters watched the latest debate, a slight decline from previous matchups. In the 2024 General Election Tracker, Biden trails Trump by 1 point.

With less than 10 weeks before Iowa's first statewide nominating contest, candidates will have another chance to convince voters on Dec. 6 in Alabama during the fourth debate.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
In a sharp rebuke of fellow GOP contenders, 2024 candidate Chris Christie criticized Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis for not directly challenging former President Donald Trump, who maintains a strong lead in the primary race. Christie, the former governor of New Jersey,...
christie, gop, trump
354
2023-38-15
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved