China to Crack Down on Religious Web Content

According to Bitter Winter, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is rolling out ''new Administrative Measures for Internet Religious Information Services'' to limit the spread of ''religious propaganda'' on the Chinese internet.

The measures, which will go into effect March 1, 2022, include a stipulation making it illegal to disseminate religious ideas online unless one possesses an ''Internet Religious Information Service License.'' And the license will be granted only to China's five ''authorized religions,'' which are sanctioned versions of ''Protestant Christianity, Catholicism, Buddhism, Islam, and Taoism.''

According to the South China Morning Post, China's crackdown is meant to ''safeguard'' national security.

Those who do not possess a license will be barred from making comments in reference to or images related to ''religious ceremonies such as worshiping Buddha, burning incense, taking ordination, chanting, worship, mass, and baptisms'' and these sanctioned versions will be ''sinicized'' or checked to ensure they promote CCP values.

Furthermore, ''religious ceremonies'' will not be broadcast or recorded, according to the new measure, The Washington Times reports.