×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | Religion | china | religion | internet

China to Crack Down on Religious Web Content

China to Crack Down on Religious Web Content
A churchgoer takes photos of the clergy after Christmas Day Mass in Shanghai on Dec. 25, 2021. (Jessica Yang/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 December 2021 06:25 PM

According to Bitter Winter, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is rolling out ''new Administrative Measures for Internet Religious Information Services'' to limit the spread of ''religious propaganda'' on the Chinese internet.

The measures, which will go into effect March 1, 2022, include a stipulation making it illegal to disseminate religious ideas online unless one possesses an ''Internet Religious Information Service License.'' And the license will be granted only to China's five ''authorized religions,'' which are sanctioned versions of ''Protestant Christianity, Catholicism, Buddhism, Islam, and Taoism.''

According to the South China Morning Post, China's crackdown is meant to ''safeguard'' national security.

Those who do not possess a license will be barred from making comments in reference to or images related to ''religious ceremonies such as worshiping Buddha, burning incense, taking ordination, chanting, worship, mass, and baptisms'' and  these sanctioned versions will be ''sinicized'' or checked to ensure they promote CCP values.

Furthermore, ''religious ceremonies'' will not be broadcast or recorded, according to the new measure, The Washington Times reports.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
According to Bitter Winter, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is rolling out "new Administrative Measures for Internet Religious Information Services" to limit the spread of "religious propaganda" on the Chinese internet.
china, religion, internet
169
2021-25-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 06:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved