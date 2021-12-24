Citing COVID, China Prohibits Christians to Gather for Christmas

Chinese authorities are warning Christians not to gather to celebrate Christmas, claiming it violates COVID-19 protocols, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Friday.

The pastor of a Protestant house church in Guangdong said local police contacted him on Dec. 22 to ensure his church did not organize for the annual holiday.

"In our town, we're not allowed Christmas gatherings, not even parties," who only gave his surname Chen said. "This is also happening in Henan and other places, using the pandemic as a pretext. We can only meet online now."

A pastor in Shandong mentioned similar restrictions are in effect where he lives.

"They warned us in the run-up to Christmas that there are to be no activities," he said. "We can only have underground activities."

Bob Fu, president of China Aid, told RFA that the country would soon implement regulations censoring religious activity.

The new rules govern any form of religious content online, as well as fundraising "in the name of religion." They require police, state security police, internet censors, and religious affairs bureaus to "supervise and manage" all online religious content.

Anyone providing religious content online will be required to hold a license, and no overseas organizations or individuals will be allowed to produce any online religious content, according to the state Cyberspace Administration website.

"National security agencies shall guard against and deal with foreign institutions, organizations, and individuals, as well as domestic institutions, organizations, and individuals colluding with foreign institutions, organizations, and individuals, to use religion to conduct activities that endanger national security on the internet," the new Dec. 20 rule stated.

The new administrative measures targeting online religious content will take effect March 1, 2022.