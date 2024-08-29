Charlamagne Tha God: Harris Must Tackle Black Voter Issues

Even though he said he would like to see Vice President Kamala Harris win in November, radio and TV host Charlamagne Tha God said "she needs to answer questions from Black people" and would welcome her back on his show.

Charlamagne said Tuesday in an interview with NewsNation that excitement among Democrats about Harris replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic Party's ticket is not enough for her to win and she needs to speak to the concerns of Black voters, The Hill reported Thursday.

"She needs to answer questions from Black people," said Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey. "But I've been telling folks, you know, since the [Democratic convention], like, excitement within the party is great, and I'm glad that Democrats are enthused, but I don't believe Democrat excitement and Democrat excitement alone is going to win this election.

"And she knows that, that's why she's on the road the way that she is now. She knows she has to hit all those swing states and explain herself to the American people."

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Wednesday began a two-day bus tour through southeast Georgia, a state Biden won by just 11,779 votes in 2020.

Charlamagne also said he doesn't believe former President Donald Trump wants to be in the race for the White House anymore, The Hill reported.

"He don't want to be there no more, man. You can hear it in his voice. Donald Trump is over it," Charlamagne said. "He does not want to be the Republican nominee no more. He is hoping that Republicans do him the way the Democrats did Biden. He wants to be put out [of] his misery. You can hear it in his voice."

Charlamagne added that the former president is "only running right now for survival" to help stave off any post-traumatic stress he is experiencing following the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I don't think that he is even thinking about, you know, making America great again, or making the country great again," he said. "That might have been something he was thinking in 2016, 2020, but now, when you know you're facing all the criminal charges that he's facing. You know, there was an assassination attempt on his life," Charlamagne said.

"And I think a lot of times, anybody that's ever dealt with trauma … you just try to stay busy. And his busy isn't just in staying busy to avoid dealing with the trauma, it's staying busy to avoid potentially going, going to jail. There's no way his mind can be on running a campaign or running a country, and I think Republicans did themselves a grave disservice by having somebody with that much baggage be at the top of the ticket. I truly do."