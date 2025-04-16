Meuser: Left Should Reflect After Arson Attack on Gov. Shapiro

Rep. Dan Meuser has condemned the arson attack against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, but said the "left has to look in the mirror too."

"Our hearts go out to the Shapiro family on this, but they got to tone it down too," the Pennsylvania Republican said in a segment of a conservative radio talk show that he shared Tuesday on X. "Every action Josh Shapiro has taken so far against the president has either been a lawsuit or a falsehood."

Meuser also pointed out recent attacks on the Republican headquarters in New Mexico and a Tesla showroom in Albuquerque.

Police on Sunday arrested Cody Balmer, 38, of Penbrook, Pennsylvania, and charged him with terrorism, attempted criminal homicide, and aggravated arson. He is accused of setting fire to the Democrat’s official residence early Sunday, a few hours after the governor hosted a dinner to celebrate Passover.

In a warrant for Balmer's electronic devices obtained by Penn Live, Cpl. Benjamin Forsythe of the Pennsylvania State Police said Balmer targeted the governor "based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine," as well as Shapiro’s Jewish faith.

Bob Cordaro, the host of the segment, agreed with Meuser in calling Shapiro incompetent.

"His incompetence in protecting the governor’s mansion, which is all of ours, not just his family," Cordaro said. "And it is charred, it is substantially damaged, and man, he better get to the bottom of the incompetence that allowed it to happen."

Shapiro responded to Meuser’s comments at a news conference Wednesday.

"I’ve said for years leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity. It would appear that the congressman failed to measure up to that," Shapiro said.