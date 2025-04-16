WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | josh shapiro | pennsylvania | arson

Meuser: Left Should Reflect After Arson Attack on Gov. Shapiro

By    |   Wednesday, 16 April 2025 03:38 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser has condemned the arson attack against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, but said the "left has to look in the mirror too."

"Our hearts go out to the Shapiro family on this, but they got to tone it down too," the Pennsylvania Republican said in a segment of a conservative radio talk show that he shared Tuesday on X. "Every action Josh Shapiro has taken so far against the president has either been a lawsuit or a falsehood."

Meuser also pointed out recent attacks on the Republican headquarters in New Mexico and a Tesla showroom in Albuquerque.

Police on Sunday arrested Cody Balmer, 38, of Penbrook, Pennsylvania, and charged him with terrorism, attempted criminal homicide, and aggravated arson. He is accused of setting fire to the Democrat’s official residence early Sunday, a few hours after the governor hosted a dinner to celebrate Passover.

In a warrant for Balmer's electronic devices obtained by Penn Live, Cpl. Benjamin Forsythe of the Pennsylvania State Police said Balmer targeted the governor "based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine," as well as Shapiro’s Jewish faith.

Bob Cordaro, the host of the segment, agreed with Meuser in calling Shapiro incompetent.

"His incompetence in protecting the governor’s mansion, which is all of ours, not just his family," Cordaro said. "And it is charred, it is substantially damaged, and man, he better get to the bottom of the incompetence that allowed it to happen."

Shapiro responded to Meuser’s comments at a news conference Wednesday.

"I’ve said for years leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity. It would appear that the congressman failed to measure up to that," Shapiro said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP Rep. Dan Meuser has condemned the arson attack against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, but said the "left has to look in the mirror too."
dan meuser, josh shapiro, pennsylvania, arson
280
2025-38-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 03:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved