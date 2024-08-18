Black Trump Backers: Migrants Make Pa. 'Unsafe, Unsanitary'

Black supporters at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, said migrants have made their community "unsafe" and "unsanitary."

"Lot of crime, unsafe, unsanitary: The neighborhoods are just going downhill," a woman rallygoer said before Trump's speech, their second Trump rally, in a clip shared on social media.

"It's terrible. A lot of calls to the police. And when they get reported, they're constantly doing the same thing over and over again and you have to keep calling the police and calling the police."

The left-leaning outlet Mediaite noted the supporters are Black women, while Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), a Make American Great Again conservative firebrand outlet, identified them only as Trump supporters.

The community has become "very unsafe" because a flood of migrants with "lack of respect for the law" has overwhelmed the community and law enforcement.

"Well, with the influx of illegals, this area is very unsafe now," another woman said. "It's not just with them being here. It's their lack of respect for the law. Like the attitude that 'I'm an exception and you have to make, you know, you have to let me do what I'm going to do because this is what I'm used to doing.'"

The top issue for them as voters is "definitely the immigration situation; there's a lot of safety issues," another said.

"The police are overwhelmed," she said. "A lot of policemen are retiring, and they're not being able to replace them. It's because they're frustrated.

"The police can't control the problem."

The economy is also problematic for them, despite Democrat narratives trying to tell voters the economy is going great under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – claims that fall on deaf ears of everyday Americans who don't toe the Democrat line.

"Higher prices, less places to live – the rent went up, there's not much housing, so if you're looking for a house, it's hard to find a place to rent," a woman told the RSBN reporter.