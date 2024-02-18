Charlamagne Tha God: WH Calling Me Out Is 'Stupidest'

Charlamagne Tha God, the co-host of "The Breakfast Club," said Sunday he is often criticized by the Biden administration over his comments concerning President Joe Biden, and said he thinks that is the "stupidest sh** ever."

"Because I feel like you should be able to criticize whoever your elected official is, right?" Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, said on ABC News' "This Week." "Even if I do criticize them, I'm criticizing them because of what I see coming up in November. I see what we're facing."

He added that he wants to know where the Biden campaign's "sense of urgency" is.

"You can't keep saying there's a threat to democracy and democracy as we know it is going to be gone, but not act like it," Charlamagne said.

He's often criticized former President Donald Trump, calling him a "fascist" and a "threat to democracy," but has been equally harsh about the current administration, saying he won't endorse Biden in 2024 and calling for him to step aside and allow other Democrats to run for the White House.

Meanwhile, Charlamagne said Democrats always "demonize the Republican candidate," no matter who that person is, but "they're like the party who cried wolf. Nobody believes them."

Charlamagne endorsed Biden in 2020 but said this time around, he's not endorsing either candidate.

He also questioned why the race between Trump and Biden is so close, considering the Jan. 6, 2021, protests and Trump's taking credit for ending the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

"But when you have a candidate like President Biden who the polls are, you know, saying has the lowest approval rating ever, and, you know, he'd lose to a general election to Trump, that's scary," said Charlamagne. "You might need to step aside and put somebody else in there because my fear is that the election is going to be close."