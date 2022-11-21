Charlamagne Tha God: 'Sad' If All Democrats Have Is Biden in '24

Syndicated radio and TV host Charlamagne Tha God said Monday it was "sad" if all Democrats had to bank on in the 2024 election is President Joe Biden.

"I think [a rematch] can go either way," he told Fox News Digital if Biden again faces Donald Trump. "Like, I don't think it's a sure thing, which is sad, right? … It's sad that we're saying it's still a toss-up between [Trump] and President Biden."

But he said if the Republican nominee is Trump or Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose popularity within the party has soared after the midterm elections, it will be tough for the Democrats to win.

"We know in 2024 it's going to be DeSantis and Trump" for Republicans, Charlamagne said on his latest Comedy Central show "Hell of a Week." "I think what should scare people is that the Democrats don't got nobody."

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, did not voice confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris should she run and win the party's nomination.

"No, I don't think the vice president stands a chance against Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis unless something magically changes over the next two years, and she pivots greatly, you know, but based on what we've seen so far, no," he told Fox News Digital.

Charlamagne said defeating Trump should be easy, given the multiple investigations surrounding the former president. But he blamed Democrats for what could be an upset in the making.

"I think that's more indicative of what, you know, Democrats aren't doing," Charlamagne said. "And for me, I just don't see the bench that the Democrats have. I personally don't see the person that they could put up in 2024 that could really galvanize and energize people. I mean, the fact that Biden is still their safest best — ugh. I think that's sad, too."

