Charlamagne Tha God's Christmas Wish of Biden: 'Step Aside'

Syndicated radio and TV host Charlamagne Tha God said President Joe Biden could give Democrats the "ultimate Christmas gift" by removing himself from the 2024 presidential ticket.

The co-host of "The Breakfast Club" radio show made the comments Wednesday as the guest host on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, was reacting to Biden saying Tuesday that he might not be running in 2024 if former President Donald Trump weren't running. Biden said others could beat Trump but "I will defeat him."

"This is Biden's ego talking," Charlagmagne Tha God said. "If you think there are other people that can beat him, step aside, all right? I know he thinks he's got this in the bag, but the polls say otherwise."

Trump leads Biden by 2.1 points in the latest RealClearPolitics average.

"I want Biden stepping in to beat Trump the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight. I appreciate you caring, but I don't like our chances," Charlagmagne Tha God said to laughter.

"See, the facts are, Biden is not getting any younger," he added. "He's not going to get any more popular, and he's not getting a new running mate. So please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside."

It echoes Charlagmagne Tha God's comments in November 2022, when he said it was "sad" that Biden was still the Democrats' best option for president.

It was also on Charlagmagne Tha God's "The Breakfast Club" show that Biden in May 2020 said, "you ain't Black" if the host supported Trump instead.