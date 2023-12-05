×
Harris Poll: Haley Ahead of Biden but Behind Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 02:38 PM EST

President Joe Biden trails former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in head-to-head matchups, but Haley remains behind former President Donald Trump among Republican voters according to The Messenger/Harris poll released on Tuesday.

The poll asked respondents who they would vote for if the election were held today in various head-to-head matchups between possible GOP candidates and Biden. Trump and Haley both beat Biden, but the president managed to just edge out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • 47% chose Trump over Biden's 40%.
  • 41% chose Haley over Biden's 37%.
  • 41% chose Biden over DeSantis's 40%.

The poll also asked respondents who they would vote for if the GOP presidential primary were held today.

  • 43% of all voters said Trump.
  • 36% of all voters said Haley.
  • 21% of all voters are unsure or don't know.

Republicans were far more likely to support Trump over Haley, while Democrats were more likely to pick Haley. Independents were more mixed but leaned towards Haley.

  • 76% of Republicans picked Trump, 19% picked Haley, 5% are unsure or don't know.
  • 15% of Democrats picked Trump, 52% picked Haley, 33% are unsure or don't know.
  • 36% of independents picked Trump, 40% picked Haley, 24% are unsure or don't know.

"The Haley phenomenon is driven by moderate Republicans, Independents and disaffected voters. She beats Biden handily in a general election because of this but still has a lot of ground to make up with Republicans," Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, said in a statement.

HarrisX conducted the poll, which took place from Nov. 27-Dec. 1, with 2,018 registered voters across the county and a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

