Chappelle Fundraiser Postponed Over 'Transphobic' Remarks in Netflix Special

Comedian Dave Chappelle's slated return to his former high school for a fundraiser event on Nov. 23 has been postponed five months over threats of an organized student walkout, Politico reported Friday.

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown said students were uncomfortable with Chappelle’s remarks on transgender people in his latest Netflix special,"The Closer."

Two students told Politico that their peers got into a heated debate with faculty after being told they were expected to assemble an exhibition to honor Chapelle for the fundraiser, which is planned to raise money towards building a new theater named after the actor.

The outlet had previously reported that the school was canceling the fundraiser. However, Ellington has since struck out against "cancel culture" and said they plan to use the controversy as a "teachable moment."

"We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist’s point of view, product, or craft, but reject the notion that a ‘cancel culture’ is a healthy or constructive means to teach our students how society should balance creative freedom with protecting the right and dignity of all of its members,” the school said in a statement, according to the newsletter.

Chappelle has been a generous donor to Ellington over the years, supplying $100,000 to the school and giving it an Emmy Award of his in 2017, according to Deadline.

In the past, Chapelle has served as a commencement speaker, held a master class, and invited celebrity friends for Ellington's student body.